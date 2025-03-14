Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 14 March 2025
Arslan Farid Published March 14, 2025 | 08:36 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 14 March 2025 is 311,350 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 266,940. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 14 March 2025 is 311,350 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 266,940.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 285,385 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 244,693.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 311,350
|Rs 285,385
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 266,940
|Rs 244,693
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 26,694
|Rs 24,469
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2025
'Endowment & Society Conference' to convene on March 15-16 in Abu Dhabi
UAE participates in EU’s Third Humanitarian Senior Officials’ Meeting on Sud ..
UAE to host 9th edition of FIFA Football Law Annual Review in 2027
Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s endowment assets rise to AED11.1 billion
UAE President receives delegation of supporters, organisers of 'UAE With You, Le ..
Two Palestinians martyred in southern Gaza
More wait for stranded astronauts after replacement crew delayed
Stock markets find little cheer as Trump targets champagne
Rights probe alleges sexual violence against Palestinians by Israeli forces used ..
Collective resolve needed to counter terrorism: Rana Ihsan
US negotiators to set out Ukraine truce plan to Russia
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 202545 minutes ago
-
Stock markets find little cheer as Trump targets champagne9 hours ago
-
Stock markets find little cheer as Trump targets champagne10 hours ago
-
Khurram urges role of private sector investors for country’s uplift10 hours ago
-
PSMA accuses hoarders of sugar price surge during Ramazan13 hours ago
-
SECP facilitates sale of life insurance Savings Products via technology-based distribution Channels16 hours ago
-
TDAP has launched programme to enhance export: DG16 hours ago
-
Pakistan & Oman to enhance Cooperation in transport, IT17 hours ago
-
Stock markets diverge tracking global tensions11 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 08 paisa against dollar11 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.2,800 to Rs309,300 per tola18 hours ago
-
PSX turns bullish, gains 1,009 points11 hours ago