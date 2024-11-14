Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 14 November 2024
Arslan Farid Published November 14, 2024 | 09:05 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 14 November 2024 is 275,400 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 236,120. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 14 November 2024 is 275,400 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 236,120.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 252,436 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 216,442.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 275,400
|Rs 252,436
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 236,120
|Rs 216,442
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 23,612
|Rs 21,644
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..
Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting
McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai
Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor
US vows 'firm' response to N.Korea deployment in Ukraine conflict
Plan of Action chalked out for reducing HIV/AIDS prevalence in KP
Heated debate on Amsterdam violence in Dutch parliament
BISP strives to improve lives of deserving families: Rubina Khalid
Russia's growth dips as inflation weighs on economy
Bitcoin hits $90,000 for first time on Trump support
Markets stall, inflation & bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
More Stories From Business
-
Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears9 hours ago
-
Bitcoin hits $90,000 for first time on Trump support10 hours ago
-
Markets stall, inflation & bitcoin rise amid Trump fears10 hours ago
-
US consumer inflation rises in October on higher housing costs10 hours ago
-
FPCCI for extending PM’s winter package to SME sector10 hours ago
-
AKF inaugurates women vocational centre at Kailash valley10 hours ago
-
Overseas Pakistani investors meet Punjab industries minister14 hours ago
-
PSX gains 130 points to close at 93,355 points14 hours ago
-
KP CM’s aide asks APCEA for holding Gems’ Show14 hours ago
-
PIEDMC board takes various decisions14 hours ago
-
Lahore Chamber hols seminar on Artificial Intelligence14 hours ago
-
FESCO completes Rs. 413.433m development projects14 hours ago