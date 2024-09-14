Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 14 September 2024
Arslan Farid Published September 14, 2024 | 08:32 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 14 September 2024 is 265,800 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 227,880. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 14 September 2024 is 265,800 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 227,880.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 243,626 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 208,888.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 265,800
|Rs 243,626
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 227,880
|Rs 208,888
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 22,788
|Rs 20,889
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
National Savings announces reduction in profit rates
Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X
United States and Pakistan Collaborate to Promote Investment, Showcasing Dynamic ..
Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem
COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus
Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's properties in £190m corruption case
South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan
Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meeting over disagreement on Proposa ..
IHC sets aside PTI MNA'arrests, declares FIRs as “good comedy”
Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, NA told
Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Malaika Arora’s father Anil Aror ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..
More Stories From Business
-
National Savings announces reduction in profit rates9 hours ago
-
Space technology essential for socio-economic stability of country: Ahsan Iqbal13 hours ago
-
Gold price reaches an all-time high14 hours ago
-
NPO Pakistan, APO Japan concludes successful international workshop on strategic marketing14 hours ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 315 more points15 hours ago
-
CCP approves two acquisitions in packaging, renewable energy sectors15 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.2,900 to Rs.265,90016 hours ago
-
SECP extends Companies Regularization Scheme16 hours ago
-
SPI witnesses nominal increase of 0.01%18 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal highlights delays and cost escalation in Diamer Basha Dam Project18 hours ago
-
PARC introduced 10 high-yielding pulses seed varieties during current year20 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes22 hours ago