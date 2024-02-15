Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 15 February 2024
Arslan Farid Published February 15, 2024 | 08:29 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 15 February 2024 is 218,600 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 187,420. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 15 February 2024 is 218,600 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 187,420.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 200,370 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 171,800.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 218,600
|Rs 200,370
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 187,420
|Rs 171,800
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 18,742
|Rs 17,180
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Textile industry at verge of collapse, warns APTMA
Government taking serious steps to ensure good governance: Azad Jammu and Kashmi ..
ECC okay increase proposal for locally manufactured vehicles in Pakistan
HBL PSL 9: Exciting new talent set to shine
Man killed,3 injured in road mishap
MNSUA conducts farm machinery, drone technology demo
ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's global image: Faisal Yousuf
Sindh cabinet meeting on Feb 20
Drug peddler, gutka supplier arrested
03 killed and 18 injured as passenger wagon plunges into ravine in Hajeera (AJK)
ATC declares 30 PTI workers as POs
PPIB DG stresses need to harness hydropower potential
More Stories From Business
-
Textile industry at verge of collapse, warns APTMA9 hours ago
-
ECC okay increase proposal for locally manufactured vehicles in Pakistan10 hours ago
-
PPIB DG stresses need to harness hydropower potential11 hours ago
-
Stocks bounce after data-induced drop12 hours ago
-
APTMA opposes proposed hike in gas price for EOUs12 hours ago
-
Global LNG demand to grow beyond 204014 hours ago
-
Early sown cotton yields more production: Saqib Ateel15 hours ago
-
SECP continues crack down against illegal personal loan apps15 hours ago
-
High tax on cigarettes results in lower consumption: Study16 hours ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 926 more points16 hours ago
-
SCCI organises training seminar on SMEs17 hours ago
-
UAF's Confucius Institute organises Spring Festival on Chinese New Year17 hours ago