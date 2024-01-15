Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 15 January 2024
Arslan Farid Published January 15, 2024 | 08:48 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 15 January 2024 is 221,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 189,480. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 15 January 2024 is 221,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 189,480.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 202,573 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 173,689.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 221,000
|Rs 202,573
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 189,480
|Rs 173,689
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 18,948
|Rs 17,369
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T20I match
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20I clash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight
Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle
DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan
CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery
59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..
IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..
Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline unti ..
More Stories From Business
-
AI to impact 60% of advanced economy jobs: IMF's Georgieva4 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks open slightly higher54 minutes ago
-
Consultation with stakeholders inevitable to promote skilled workforce15 hours ago
-
SCCI voices concern over increasing environmental pollution17 hours ago
-
Exporters urged to capture Kyrgyz pharmaceutical market18 hours ago
-
'PFC playing active role in furniture industry's progress '18 hours ago
-
Machinery import goes up by 6.36% in five months19 hours ago
-
PIDE launches Discourse Magazine’s latest edition19 hours ago
-
Shenzhen reports surge in cross-border e-commerce trade in 202321 hours ago
-
China's e-commerce logistics index up in 202321 hours ago
-
De Bruyne inspires Man City comeback to stun Newcastle, close on Liverpool24 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 202424 hours ago