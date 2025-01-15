Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 15 January 2025

Arslan Farid Published January 15, 2025 | 08:37 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2025

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 15 January 2025 is 284,500 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 243,920. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 15 January 2025 is 284,500 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 243,920.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 260,775 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 223,592.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 284,500 Rs 260,775
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 243,920 Rs 223,592
Per Gram Gold Rs 24,392 Rs 22,359

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2025

43 minutes ago
 'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaki ..

'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaking climate action, drives sust ..

9 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Nigerian National Security Ad ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Nigerian National Security Advisor

9 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s new members take o ..

Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s new members take oath of office in presence of U ..

9 hours ago
 Dubai Civil Defence launches ‘1 Billion Readines ..

Dubai Civil Defence launches ‘1 Billion Readiness’ initiative

9 hours ago

BEEAH, Chinook Hydrogen set to build Middle East’s first, commercial-scale was ..

9 hours ago
Masdar targets 100 GW of clean energy by 2030

Masdar targets 100 GW of clean energy by 2030

9 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minist ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of New Zealand at Wahat Al ..

9 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed SAT embarks on UAE space explora ..

Mohamed bin Zayed SAT embarks on UAE space exploration journey tonight from Cali ..

9 hours ago
 Experts appeal for surge in new tech, global clim ..

Experts appeal for surge in new tech, global climate change ambitions as WFES O ..

9 hours ago
 UAE-Malaysia Business Council emphasises private s ..

UAE-Malaysia Business Council emphasises private sector's commitment to strength ..

9 hours ago
 UAE-New Zealand CEPA historic achievement reflecti ..

UAE-New Zealand CEPA historic achievement reflecting both countries' commitment ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business