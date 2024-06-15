Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 15 June 2024
Arslan Farid Published June 15, 2024 | 08:52 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 15 June 2024 is 241,200 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 206,790. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 15 June 2024 is 241,200 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 206,790.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 221,079 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 189,556.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 241,200
|Rs 221,079
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 206,790
|Rs 189,556
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 20,679
|Rs 18,956
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief M ..
Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue
Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start peace talks
PEMRA asks BOL TV to submit complainants’ details
DC announces mega sports event as young athletes gear up for glory
NEPRA approves increase of Rs5.72 per unit in tariff for electricity
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha
French left vows 'total break' with Macron policies
Pakistan Embassy in The Hague hosts reception to celebrate National Day
Niger scraps immunity of deposed president Bazoum
Million-plus take part in Hajj pilgrimage under shadow of Gaza war
FIA seizes 2000 kg of prohibited Monosodium Glutamate
More Stories From Business
-
Petrol prices slashed by Rs 10.20 per liter9 hours ago
-
NEPRA approves increase of Rs5.72 per unit in tariff for electricity10 hours ago
-
Govt reduces petrol price by Rs10.20 per litre10 hours ago
-
Sindh govt proposes 2% increase in Sindh Sales Tax on services10 hours ago
-
French stocks drag down European markets on election jitters10 hours ago
-
Sindh allocates Rs 3.66 bln for People’s Bus Service in budget for FY 2024-2511 hours ago
-
22 to 30 percent increase in salaries of govt employees proposed12 hours ago
-
Sindh govt proposes Rs 14.39 billion for medical education in Budget 2024-2511 hours ago
-
Textile exports up by 1.41% to 15.241 billion in 11 months11 hours ago
-
Salient Features of ADP 2024-2511 hours ago
-
French stocks drag down European markets on election jitters13 hours ago
-
Sindh Govt presents Rs 3.056.27 trillion development, social protection-oriented budget14 hours ago