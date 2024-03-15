Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 15 March 2024

Arslan Farid Published March 15, 2024 | 08:48 AM

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 15 March 2024 is 225,400 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 193,250. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 206,604 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 177,145.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 225,400 Rs 206,604
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 193,250 Rs 177,145
Per Gram Gold Rs 19,325 Rs 17,715

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

