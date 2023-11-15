Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 15 November 2023

Arslan Farid Published November 15, 2023 | 08:54 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2023

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 15 November 2023 is 214,300 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 183,730. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 15 November 2023 is 214,300 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 183,730.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 196,426 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 168,418.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2023 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 214,300 Rs 196,426
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 183,730 Rs 168,418
Per Gram Gold Rs 18,373 Rs 16,842

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

BTTN holds essay competition

BTTN holds essay competition

10 hours ago
 Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Ser ..

Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations & Coordinat ..

10 hours ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for adopt ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for adopting healthy life style for def ..

10 hours ago
 Blockaded Gaza hospital horror continues as rainfa ..

Blockaded Gaza hospital horror continues as rainfall prompts new health scare: W ..

10 hours ago
 PPP has legacy to foster education, sports for you ..

PPP has legacy to foster education, sports for youth: Gilani

10 hours ago
 Shazia appreciates NUST role in promotion of IP ri ..

Shazia appreciates NUST role in promotion of IP rights

10 hours ago
British envoy announces doubling of investment in ..

British envoy announces doubling of investment in Pakistan to tackle climate cha ..

10 hours ago
 Governor Balochistan lauds Lasbella University's t ..

Governor Balochistan lauds Lasbella University's transition to solar power

10 hours ago
 PML-N stages biggest political show in Quetta

PML-N stages biggest political show in Quetta

10 hours ago
 211,969 illegal foreigners repatriated via Torkham ..

211,969 illegal foreigners repatriated via Torkham border

10 hours ago
 NAB Balochistan holds interactive session on corru ..

NAB Balochistan holds interactive session on corruption at WCCI

10 hours ago
 PSL Governing Council meets

PSL Governing Council meets

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business