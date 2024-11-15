Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 15 November 2024 is 271,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 232,340. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 248,395 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 212,977.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 271,000 Rs 248,395 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 232,340 Rs 212,977 Per Gram Gold Rs 23,234 Rs 21,298

