Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 15 October 2024

Arslan Farid Published October 15, 2024 | 08:49 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2024

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 15 October 2024 is 273,300 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 234,310. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 15 October 2024 is 273,300 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 234,310.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 250,501 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 214,783.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 273,300 Rs 250,501
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 234,310 Rs 214,783
Per Gram Gold Rs 23,431 Rs 21,478

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Amb. Asim underlines need to assess UNESCO’s dir ..

Amb. Asim underlines need to assess UNESCO’s direction in face of evolving cha ..

9 hours ago
 French far-right's Le Pen claims innocence in fake ..

French far-right's Le Pen claims innocence in fake EU jobs trial

9 hours ago
 Gwadar airport, CPEC-II to open new avenues of pro ..

Gwadar airport, CPEC-II to open new avenues of prosperity in Pakistan: Ahsan

9 hours ago
 Italy begins landmark migrant transfers to Albania

Italy begins landmark migrant transfers to Albania

9 hours ago
 Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: P ..

Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: PMD

9 hours ago
 Police arrest 2 drug peddlers, recover marijuana, ..

Police arrest 2 drug peddlers, recover marijuana, vehicles

10 hours ago
Hari Welfare Association highlights role of rural ..

Hari Welfare Association highlights role of rural women

10 hours ago
 Dialogue best option for resolution of all issues: ..

Dialogue best option for resolution of all issues: CM

10 hours ago
 Italian Navy Carrier Strike Group visits Karachi

Italian Navy Carrier Strike Group visits Karachi

10 hours ago
 Solar System Training Program started in AJK

Solar System Training Program started in AJK

10 hours ago
 Social Security commissioner directs better medica ..

Social Security commissioner directs better medical facilities to workers

10 hours ago
 Commissioner directs all DCs to eliminate encroach ..

Commissioner directs all DCs to eliminate encroachments causing traffic congesti ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business