Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 15 September 2023

Arslan Farid Published September 15, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2023

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 15 September 2023 is 218,200 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 187,070. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 15 September 2023 is 218,200 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 187,070.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 199,997 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 171,480.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2023 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 218,200 Rs 199,997
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 187,070 Rs 171,480
Per Gram Gold Rs 18,707 Rs 17,148

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, COP28 Presi ..

Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, COP28 Presidency sign MoU to promote tole ..

9 hours ago
 Masdar to showcase nation’s renewables leadershi ..

Masdar to showcase nation’s renewables leadership with prominent presence at C ..

9 hours ago
 25 illegal immigrants arrested in Islamabad

25 illegal immigrants arrested in Islamabad

10 hours ago
 DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for Eid M ..

DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

10 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours 10th SGCA winne ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours 10th SGCA winners

10 hours ago
 Experts at IGCF 2023 discuss sustainable agricultu ..

Experts at IGCF 2023 discuss sustainable agriculture, global climate action, and ..

10 hours ago
Sharjah’s DGR leads global dialogues on cross-cu ..

Sharjah’s DGR leads global dialogues on cross-cultural education, water securi ..

10 hours ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting of Divisional Task For ..

Commissioner chairs meeting of Divisional Task Force for Polio

10 hours ago
 LEAs, intel operation launched against Gold smuggl ..

LEAs, intel operation launched against Gold smuggling mafia

10 hours ago
 PPP focusing on stability of national economy: Sha ..

PPP focusing on stability of national economy: Shazia Marri

10 hours ago
 ECP should not delay elections after completing de ..

ECP should not delay elections after completing delimitation: Pakistan Muslim Le ..

10 hours ago
 PFA intensifies crackdown against sugar smuggling; ..

PFA intensifies crackdown against sugar smuggling; seizes two trucks

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business