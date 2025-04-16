Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 16 April 2025
Arslan Farid Published April 16, 2025 | 08:36 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 16 April 2025 is 343,200 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 294,240. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 16 April 2025 is 343,200 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 294,240.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 314,572 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 269,718.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 343,200
|Rs 314,572
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 294,240
|Rs 269,718
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 29,424
|Rs 26,972
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2025
UAE urges 'concrete, collective action” to save lives at London Conference on ..
Oman, Netherlands sign three agreements covering diverse fields
Saudi Foreign Minister, Dutch counterpart discuss regional developments
Emir of Qatar, Syrian President discuss strengthening regional security, stabili ..
Egypt, Kuwait call to uphold culture of peace to resolve conflicts in Middle Eas ..
Abdullah bin Zayed condemns plot targeting Jordan's national security, commends ..
Sultan of Oman, US President discuss advancing US-Iran talks
40th annual exhibition of Emirates Fine Arts Society opens at Sharjah Art Museum
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for full implementation of Security ..
E& AGM approves 83 fils dividend per share for FY 2024
Sudan war creating world’s worst displacement crisis: UNHCR
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 202545 minutes ago
-
Government decides to maintain, Petroleum products prices at current level31 minutes ago
-
Commerce Minister applauds TDAP’s role at overseas Pakistanis Convention9 hours ago
-
Stocks rise on bank earnings, auto tariff hopes10 hours ago
-
Ahsan chaired meeting on ADB, new CPS, 2026–35 for Pakistan discussed11 hours ago
-
Fitch upgrades country’s economic rating due to sustainable 'Macroeconomic Stability': Aurangzeb11 hours ago
-
Fitch upgrades country’s economic rating due to sustainable 'Macroeconomic Stability': Aurangzeb11 hours ago
-
Report on 'LCCI’s 200 Days' launched12 hours ago
-
Resource Mobilization Committee reviews budget proposals15 hours ago
-
Building of KP-EZDMC head office in final stages of completion15 hours ago
-
S. Korea plans extra $4.9 bn help for chips amid US tariff anxiety14 hours ago
-
BOI complete 100 reforms under PRMI for improving regulatory framework16 hours ago