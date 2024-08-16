Open Menu

Arslan Farid Published August 16, 2024 | 09:03 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 16 August 2024 is 257,500 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 220,770.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 16 August 2024 is 257,500 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 220,770.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 236,025 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 202,371.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 257,500 Rs 236,025
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 220,770 Rs 202,371
Per Gram Gold Rs 22,077 Rs 20,237

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

