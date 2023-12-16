Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 16 December 2023

Arslan Farid Published December 16, 2023 | 08:33 AM

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 16 December 2023 is 218,900 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 187,670. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 200,639 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 172,030.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2023 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 218,900 Rs 200,639
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 187,670 Rs 172,030
Per Gram Gold Rs 18,767 Rs 17,203

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

More Stories From Business