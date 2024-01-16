Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 16 January 2024

Arslan Farid Published January 16, 2024 | 08:54 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 16 January 2024 is 220,400 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 188,960. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 16 January 2024 is 220,400 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 188,960.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 202,017 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 173,212.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 220,400 Rs 202,017
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 188,960 Rs 173,212
Per Gram Gold Rs 18,896 Rs 17,321

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approache ..

Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approaches

10 hours ago
 PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran

PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran

10 hours ago
 Spanish motorcyclist Falcon dies after Dakar rally ..

Spanish motorcyclist Falcon dies after Dakar rally crash: team

10 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna Baloch meets Latvian envoy

Ambassador Amna Baloch meets Latvian envoy

10 hours ago
 Water level in Mangla Dam continues to rise as out ..

Water level in Mangla Dam continues to rise as outflows remain low at 100 Cusecs

10 hours ago
 VC UoT inaugurates 3-day training workshop

VC UoT inaugurates 3-day training workshop

11 hours ago
No harassment from Bureau, NAB chairman assures of ..

No harassment from Bureau, NAB chairman assures officers

11 hours ago
 DC chairs meeting on election code of conduct with ..

DC chairs meeting on election code of conduct with NA-12 candidates

11 hours ago
 Governor Punjab for taking legacy of traditional g ..

Governor Punjab for taking legacy of traditional games forward

11 hours ago
 PHC accepts Aimal Wali apology

PHC accepts Aimal Wali apology

11 hours ago
 Dense fog to engulf plains of Punjab, KP, upper Si ..

Dense fog to engulf plains of Punjab, KP, upper Sindh for two days:PMD

11 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif holds consultative meeting with econo ..

Nawaz Sharif holds consultative meeting with economic experts

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business