Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 16 March 2024
Arslan Farid Published March 16, 2024 | 08:27 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 16 March 2024 is 225,150 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 193,030. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 16 March 2024 is 225,150 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 193,030.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 206,369 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 176,943.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 225,150
|Rs 206,369
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 193,030
|Rs 176,943
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 19,303
|Rs 17,694
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Civil, Military leadership vow to work together for Pakistan
Govt keeps petrol price steady, raises diesel by Rs1.77 per Litre
No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office
Transfer, posting of several SSPs of Sindh ordered
Wild poliovirus case reported from Chaman
Released Senegal opponent makes first public appearance in months
'Everything is already decided': No suspense as vote begins in Russia
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar briefed on issue of PIA flights to Europe
Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters
Pakistan committed to combat Islamophobia: Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Da ..
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calls for united front against Islamophobia
Nissanka ton helps Sri Lanka level Bangladesh series
More Stories From Business
-
Govt maintain petrol price at Rs 279.75, reduce HSD by Rs 1.7750 minutes ago
-
Govt keeps petrol price steady, raises diesel by Rs1.77 per Litre9 hours ago
-
Vodafone sells Italian unit to Swisscom, deal angers Swiss hard-right12 hours ago
-
Islamabad to be turned model city in collaboration with business community13 hours ago
-
Finance minister apprises EU, Ambassador on vital reform priorities of Govt13 hours ago
-
SECP proposes amendments to companies regulations to prevent fraudulent13 hours ago
-
Fly Jinnah announces increased frequency between Lahore and Sharjah13 hours ago
-
US stocks drop on inflation concerns, European equities rise13 hours ago
-
Data collected through 7th digital census is strategic resource for data driven Policy making:Ahsan ..13 hours ago
-
Fly Jinnah to increase flights between Lahore - Sharjah from April 813 hours ago
-
ADB delegation calls on KP CM, discusses mutual cooperation15 hours ago
-
US data caps stock market gains; bitcoin slides after record15 hours ago