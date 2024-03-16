Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 16 March 2024

Arslan Farid Published March 16, 2024 | 08:27 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2024

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 16 March 2024 is 225,150 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 193,030. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 16 March 2024 is 225,150 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 193,030.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 206,369 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 176,943.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 225,150 Rs 206,369
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 193,030 Rs 176,943
Per Gram Gold Rs 19,303 Rs 17,694

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Civil, Military leadership vow to work together fo ..

Civil, Military leadership vow to work together for Pakistan

9 hours ago
 Govt keeps petrol price steady, raises diesel by R ..

Govt keeps petrol price steady, raises diesel by Rs1.77 per Litre

9 hours ago
 No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office

No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office

10 hours ago
 Transfer, posting of several SSPs of Sindh ordered

Transfer, posting of several SSPs of Sindh ordered

10 hours ago
 Wild poliovirus case reported from Chaman

Wild poliovirus case reported from Chaman

10 hours ago
 Released Senegal opponent makes first public appea ..

Released Senegal opponent makes first public appearance in months

10 hours ago
'Everything is already decided': No suspense as vo ..

'Everything is already decided': No suspense as vote begins in Russia

10 hours ago
 Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar briefed on issue of PIA ..

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar briefed on issue of PIA flights to Europe

10 hours ago
 Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions ..

Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters

10 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to combat Islamophobia: Ministe ..

Pakistan committed to combat Islamophobia: Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Da ..

10 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calls for united fro ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calls for united front against Islamophobia

10 hours ago
 Nissanka ton helps Sri Lanka level Bangladesh seri ..

Nissanka ton helps Sri Lanka level Bangladesh series

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business