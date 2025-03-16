Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 16 March 2025
Arslan Farid Published March 16, 2025 | 08:50 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 16 March 2025 is 315,100 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 270,150. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 16 March 2025 is 315,100 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 270,150.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 288,818 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 247,636.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 315,100
|Rs 288,818
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 270,150
|Rs 247,636
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 27,015
|Rs 24,764
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2025
Vivo V50 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Redefining Portrait Photography with ZEIS ..
Dubai’s Most Noble Number charity auction held in support of Fathers’ Endowm ..
Deadly tornadoes ravage US South, leaving 14 dead
Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on passing of Princess Noura bint Ban ..
Vehicle targeted by Israeli drone in Gaza despite ceasefire
Mansour bin Zayed joins guests of UAE President, employees of government entitie ..
Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexistence, peace in response to r ..
Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM
ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governorate
Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S on Monday
Stuck NASA astronauts one step closer to home after SpaceX crew-swap launch
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 202531 minutes ago
-
POL prices kept unchanged10 hours ago
-
PBF calls for long-term export strategy to boost national exports15 hours ago
-
Sick industrial units' revival top priority: SAPM16 hours ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs.300 to Rs 313,700 per tola17 hours ago
-
ICCI President says SMES to battle major challenges19 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 202524 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 20251 day ago
-
Gold tops $3,000 for first time on Trump tariff threats1 day ago
-
DeepSeek dims shine of AI stars1 day ago
-
Pakistan Crypto Council launched to shape digital finance2 days ago
-
Uzbek envoy inaugurates 3-day 'Food Fest Uzbekistan 2025'2 days ago