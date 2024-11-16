Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 16 November 2024
Arslan Farid Published November 16, 2024 | 08:30 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 16 November 2024 is 272,100 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 233,290. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 16 November 2024 is 272,100 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 233,290.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 249,411 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 213,848.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 272,100
|Rs 249,411
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 233,290
|Rs 213,848
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 23,329
|Rs 21,385
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: CEO
Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy company
Rozner overtakes McIlroy and Hatton for Dubai lead
China tests building Moon base with lunar soil bricks
Tape ball cricket from street sports to global industry
After Trump's victory, US election falsehoods shift left
Fake fertilizer recovered
SAFCO's chief awarded honorary PhD degree
Alcaraz eyeing triumphant Davis Cup farewell for Nadal after ATP Finals exit
Spanish care home fire kills 10
Commissioner for recovery from defaulters
SBP allows use of modern technology to expedite agri-loan processing
More Stories From Business
-
Govt announces petroleum products prices remain unchange9 hours ago
-
Ministry of law assures CCP support in tackling case backlog9 hours ago
-
Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy company9 hours ago
-
SBP allows use of modern technology to expedite agri-loan processing10 hours ago
-
Ahsan formally inaugurates 'Science, Technology, and Engineering for Development' initiative11 hours ago
-
Spanish Parliamentarians meet for Commerce to explore trade opportunities11 hours ago
-
Weekly inflation up by 0.55%11 hours ago
-
LCCI promises full support to marriage halls business11 hours ago
-
Four uplift schemes worth Rs 19.274b approved11 hours ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 571 more points11 hours ago
-
Commerce minister pledges support for textiles sector14 hours ago
-
CDWP recommends three energy sector projects worth Rs 58.857b to ECNEC14 hours ago