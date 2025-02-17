Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2025

Open Menu

Arslan Farid Published February 17, 2025 | 08:55 AM

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 17 February 2025 is 300,600 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 257,720. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 17 February 2025 is 300,600 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 257,720.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 275,529 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 236,242.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 300,600 Rs 275,529
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 257,720 Rs 236,242
Per Gram Gold Rs 25,772 Rs 23,624

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

More Stories From Business