Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 202,295 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 173,450.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 220,700 Rs 202,295 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 189,220 Rs 173,450 Per Gram Gold Rs 18,922 Rs 17,345

