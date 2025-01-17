Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 17 January 2025

Arslan Farid Published January 17, 2025 | 08:53 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2025

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 17 January 2025 is 286,600 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 245,720. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 17 January 2025 is 286,600 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 245,720.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 262,700 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 225,242.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 286,600 Rs 262,700
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 245,720 Rs 225,242
Per Gram Gold Rs 24,572 Rs 22,524

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2025

27 minutes ago
 EU allocates €1.8 billion for humanitarian aid i ..

EU allocates €1.8 billion for humanitarian aid in 2025

7 hours ago
 FIFA announces new phase for ticket sales for Club ..

FIFA announces new phase for ticket sales for Club World Cup

7 hours ago
 UAE plays pivotal role in Taekwondo development, h ..

UAE plays pivotal role in Taekwondo development, hosting global tournaments

7 hours ago
 Belgium receives record number of asylum applicati ..

Belgium receives record number of asylum applications last year

7 hours ago
 Iraq welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement

Iraq welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement

7 hours ago
UAE leads solar energy growth with strategic proje ..

UAE leads solar energy growth with strategic projects

7 hours ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak receives Sultana of Malaysia's ..

Fatima bint Mubarak receives Sultana of Malaysia's Pahang

8 hours ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler attends Korean business deleg ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler attends Korean business delegation dinner

8 hours ago
 OPEC Fund contributes to co-financing Africa’s l ..

OPEC Fund contributes to co-financing Africa’s largest onshore wind power proj ..

8 hours ago
 Global AI Healthcare Academy in Abu Dhabi enhances ..

Global AI Healthcare Academy in Abu Dhabi enhances AI skills of 3,750 healthcare ..

8 hours ago
 Kuwait hosts introductory seminar for Sharjah Awar ..

Kuwait hosts introductory seminar for Sharjah Award for Public Finance

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business