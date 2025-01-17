Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 17 January 2025
Arslan Farid Published January 17, 2025 | 08:53 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 17 January 2025 is 286,600 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 245,720. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 17 January 2025 is 286,600 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 245,720.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 262,700 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 225,242.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 286,600
|Rs 262,700
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 245,720
|Rs 225,242
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 24,572
|Rs 22,524
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2025
EU allocates €1.8 billion for humanitarian aid in 2025
FIFA announces new phase for ticket sales for Club World Cup
UAE plays pivotal role in Taekwondo development, hosting global tournaments
Belgium receives record number of asylum applications last year
Iraq welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement
UAE leads solar energy growth with strategic projects
Fatima bint Mubarak receives Sultana of Malaysia's Pahang
Ras Al Khaimah Ruler attends Korean business delegation dinner
OPEC Fund contributes to co-financing Africa’s largest onshore wind power proj ..
Global AI Healthcare Academy in Abu Dhabi enhances AI skills of 3,750 healthcare ..
Kuwait hosts introductory seminar for Sharjah Award for Public Finance
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 202527 minutes ago
-
Gold price goes up by Rs1400 per tola in local markets12 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 202524 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 20251 day ago
-
Petrol Rs3.47, diesel Rs2.61 per litre go up in Pakistan1 day ago
-
PSX loses 308 points2 days ago
-
Tour De Peshawar Cycle Race on January 262 days ago
-
Pakistan poised to tap China capital markets: Finance Minister2 days ago
-
Cars' sale up 51% to 46,398 units during Jul-Dec2 days ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 20252 days ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 20252 days ago
-
WB pledges $40 bln to Pakistan under 10-Year Partnership Framework2 days ago