Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 18 April 2025

Arslan Farid Published April 18, 2025 | 09:01 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 18 April 2025 is 357,900 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 306,850. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 18 April 2025 is 357,900 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 306,850.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 328,053 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 281,277.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 357,900 Rs 328,053
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 306,850 Rs 281,277
Per Gram Gold Rs 30,685 Rs 28,128

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025

20 minutes ago
 UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Min ..

UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..

7 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguratio ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..

9 hours ago
 'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services fo ..

'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..

9 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Prince Philippos, Princess ..

Saud bin Saqr receives Prince Philippos, Princess Nina of Greece

9 hours ago
 KU Syndicate approves allocating one acre of land ..

KU Syndicate approves allocating one acre of land to SHEC

10 hours ago
Egypt cuts key policy rates by 225 basis points

Egypt cuts key policy rates by 225 basis points

10 hours ago
 Formation of National Minorities Commission in fin ..

Formation of National Minorities Commission in final stages: Federal Minister fo ..

10 hours ago
 Governor Kundi praises Forces after operation agai ..

Governor Kundi praises Forces after operation against militants in DI Khan

10 hours ago
 Condolence reference for Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Lakho ..

Condolence reference for Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Lakho held

10 hours ago
 World economy likely to avoid recession despite ta ..

World economy likely to avoid recession despite tariffs: IMF chief

10 hours ago
 Div. Commissioner orders intensification of securi ..

Div. Commissioner orders intensification of security at recreational parks, busi ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business