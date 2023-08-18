Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 18 August 2023

Arslan Farid Published August 18, 2023 | 08:34 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2023

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 18 August 2023 is 225,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 192,900. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 18 August 2023 is 225,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 192,900.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 206,230 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 176,824.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2023 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 225,000 Rs 206,230
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 192,900 Rs 176,824
Per Gram Gold Rs 19,290 Rs 17,682

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

UAE President receives Prime Minister of Kurdistan ..

UAE President receives Prime Minister of Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq

8 hours ago
 Wasi for boosting tourism in Pakistan

Wasi for boosting tourism in Pakistan

10 hours ago
 ECP halts NOC issuance for new housing societies, ..

ECP halts NOC issuance for new housing societies, demands commission's clearance ..

10 hours ago
 Dr. Shamshad Akhtar assumes charge as caretaker fi ..

Dr. Shamshad Akhtar assumes charge as caretaker finance minister

10 hours ago
 Strong quake rattles Colombian capital

Strong quake rattles Colombian capital

10 hours ago
 Four robbers shot dead by accomplices

Four robbers shot dead by accomplices

10 hours ago
Farrell's World Cup in the balance amid overturned ..

Farrell's World Cup in the balance amid overturned red card row

10 hours ago
 WHO urges countries to work towards unlocking powe ..

WHO urges countries to work towards unlocking power of traditional medicine

10 hours ago
 Thousands flee wildfires in Canada's far north

Thousands flee wildfires in Canada's far north

10 hours ago
 PM allocates portfolios to federal ministers, advi ..

PM allocates portfolios to federal ministers, advisers, special assistants

10 hours ago
 Strong quake rattles Colombian capital

Strong quake rattles Colombian capital

10 hours ago
 Four robbers shot dead by accomplices

Four robbers shot dead by accomplices

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business