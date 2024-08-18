Open Menu

Arslan Farid Published August 18, 2024 | 08:25 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 18 August 2024 is 260,200 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 223,080. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 18 August 2024 is 260,200 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 223,080.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 238,496 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 204,489.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 260,200 Rs 238,496
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 223,080 Rs 204,489
Per Gram Gold Rs 22,308 Rs 20,449

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

More Stories From Business