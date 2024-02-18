Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 18 February 2024
Arslan Farid Published February 18, 2024 | 08:49 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 18 February 2024 is 220,100 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 188,700. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 18 February 2024 is 220,100 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 188,700.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 201,740 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 172,974.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 220,100
|Rs 201,740
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 188,700
|Rs 172,974
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 18,870
|Rs 17,297
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future
Long winter for Morocco quake survivors
Husband killed wife in Firozka
Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case
Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah
PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions
PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players
DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai
Nine terrorists killed in two separate operations conducted in KP
PPP leaders reiterate resolve to uphold democracy
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori encourages students towards brighter futures
Teenager killed during celebratory firing
More Stories From Business
-
China's road logistics price index dips in January15 hours ago
-
Lahorites worried over inflated gas bills for first time19 hours ago
-
Cement exports increase 49.70% to $150.652 mln in 7 months19 hours ago
-
Gold rates increase by Rs.800 per tola to Rs.213,20019 hours ago
-
China's Shaanxi sees record surge in foreign-invested firms in 202320 hours ago
-
China dominates global new energy car sales22 hours ago
-
China's Shaanxi sees record surge in foreign-invested firms in 202322 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 202424 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 20241 day ago
-
Hot US inflation report stops Wall Street stocks rebound1 day ago
-
Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana visits Karachi, meets Commissione ..1 day ago
-
KP Govt launches GIS-based CUIPTMIS1 day ago