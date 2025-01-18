Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 18 January 2025

January 18, 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2025

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 18 January 2025 is 286,100 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 245,290. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 18 January 2025 is 286,100 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 245,290.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 262,240 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 224,848.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 286,100 Rs 262,240
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 245,290 Rs 224,848
Per Gram Gold Rs 24,529 Rs 22,485

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

More Stories From Business