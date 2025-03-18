Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 18 March 2025
Arslan Farid Published March 18, 2025 | 09:04 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 18 March 2025 is 314,400 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 269,550. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 18 March 2025 is 314,400 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 269,550.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 288,176 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 247,086.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 314,400
|Rs 288,176
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 269,550
|Rs 247,086
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 26,955
|Rs 24,709
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2025
Bahi Ajman Palace & Coral Beach Resort Host Charity Iftar at Historic Ajman Muse ..
Pakistan Consulate & Business Council Dubai Host Suhoor to Promote HEMS 2025
NPC holds polling to elect new governing body
Pakistan to win war on terror: Ahsan
Major search underway off Cyprus after migrant boat capsizes
Sudan army makes gains as battle for Khartoum intensifies
RSF shelling kills six as Sudan army inches closer to retaking Khartoum
China stimulus hopes help stock markets rise
UN chief to meet rival Cyprus leaders
Balochistan govt opens doors to employment abroad for youth
EU sanctions Rwandan commanders over M23 in DR Congo
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 202517 minutes ago
-
China stimulus hopes help stock markets rise10 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s trade deficit declines in FY24: Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan10 hours ago
-
Current Account records $691 million surplus in 8 months of FY25: SBP10 hours ago
-
Stock markets rise as China unveils consumer plan10 hours ago
-
SIFC reviews progress on various projects, directs to expedite pending cross-sectoral matters11 hours ago
-
Stock markets rise as China unveils consumer plan13 hours ago
-
Pakistan to boost exports to $60 Bln in 5 years: Jam Kamal13 hours ago
-
SCCI calls clearance of stranded containers at Azakhel dryport13 hours ago
-
SACM emphasizes merit, transparency in industrial sector13 hours ago
-
Finance Minister never made statement about govt employees' salaries, pension: Ministry14 hours ago
-
Crackdown on hawala & hundi leads to significant increase in remittances: Federal Minister for Finan ..14 hours ago