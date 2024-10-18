Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 18 October 2024
Arslan Farid Published October 18, 2024 | 08:54 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 18 October 2024 is 277,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 237,490. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 18 October 2024 is 277,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 237,490.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 253,901 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 217,698.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 277,000
|Rs 253,901
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 237,490
|Rs 217,698
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 23,749
|Rs 21,770
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, says Governor Punjab Sardar Sale ..
Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Indies
Relief consignment dispatched to Beirut from Karachi Airport
Cricket: Australia v South Africa Women's T20 World Cup scores
Suspect killed by accomplice during police encounter in Hazro
Parliament supremacy to be ensured at all cost: Advisor to Prime Minister on Pol ..
Nearly half of world's 1.1 billion poor live in conflict settings: UN
Govt reached on broader consensus regarding amendment: Irfan Siddiqui
Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sci ..
DC Kasur unveils safety plan to tackle road accidents
Electricity meters to be installed in all Sindh govt residential colonies
Judicial reforms are need of the hour: Rana Ihsan
More Stories From Business
-
FBR waives affidavit requirement for September 2024 sale tax returns10 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves rise to $ 16.11 billion12 hours ago
-
ECB makes back-to-back interest rate cuts as inflation falls12 hours ago
-
China’s solar industry faces challenges but some companies stay ahead of time14 hours ago
-
ECB makes back-to-back interest rate cuts as inflation falls14 hours ago
-
FCCI president stresses balanced sales tax system14 hours ago
-
Global stocks climb as ECB cut rates and tech rebounds14 hours ago
-
Price of gold surges14 hours ago
-
Price of gold surges15 hours ago
-
SCCI, ICMAP to hold joint sessions for guidance on business rules, regulations15 hours ago
-
Punjab finance minister stresses shifting economic focus beyond agriculture, industry15 hours ago
-
PSX raises over Rs1 trillion through via GOP Ijarah Sukuk16 hours ago