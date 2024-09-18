Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 18 September 2024
Arslan Farid Published September 18, 2024 | 08:26 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 18 September 2024 is 267,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 228,910. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 18 September 2024 is 267,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 228,910.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 244,728 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 209,833.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 267,000
|Rs 244,728
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 228,910
|Rs 209,833
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 22,891
|Rs 20,983
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?
Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration
Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..
Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024
Nuclear technology offers solution to climate, health, energy & food safety woes ..
U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..
Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
More Stories From Business
-
3 days ‘International Tourism Exhibition, 2024 to be held in Tajikistan16 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202424 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 20241 day ago
-
Textile export increases 5.37% to $2.915 bln during July-August 20241 day ago
-
Chinese investors meet Punjab Industries Minister1 day ago
-
CCOCIP discusses measures to expedite CPEC projects2 days ago
-
Economic progress hinges on business community's success: MNA Malik Abrar2 days ago
-
Thousands protest in Brussels as EV troubles threaten Audi plant2 days ago
-
PFA committed to eliminating adulteration: Asim Javed2 days ago
-
Business Incubation Center hosts successful operational launch event at UoP2 days ago
-
Gold prices all-time high2 days ago
-
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 158 points2 days ago