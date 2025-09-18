Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 18 September 2025

Arslan Farid Published September 18, 2025 | 08:56 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2025

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 18 September 2025 is 387,700 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 332,400. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 18 September 2025 is 387,700 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 332,400.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 355,369 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 304,698.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 387,700 Rs 355,369
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 332,400 Rs 304,698
Per Gram Gold Rs 33,240 Rs 30,470

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

More Stories From Business