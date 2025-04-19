Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 19 April 2025
Arslan Farid Published April 19, 2025 | 08:55 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 19 April 2025 is 360,300 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 308,900. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 19 April 2025 is 360,300 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 308,900.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 330,245 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 283,156.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 360,300
|Rs 330,245
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 308,900
|Rs 283,156
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 30,890
|Rs 28,316
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2025
Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husband on Eid
PSL X: Karachi Kings beat Quetta Gladiators by 56 runs
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s all matches to be played at neu ..
Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan
LHC bans media interviews of detainees in Punjab police stations
PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Arshad Chaiwala given time on plea against NADRA for blocking his ID
Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University
Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend
PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election
Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 202525 minutes ago
-
Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan14 hours ago
-
Gold prices decline by Rs.300 to Rs.349,000 per tola14 hours ago
-
Rana Tanveer chairs meeting16 hours ago
-
SECP registers 2,757 new companies in March 202516 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim18 hours ago
-
Ethiopia, Pakistan review preparations for single country exhibition in Addis Ababa: Commerce Minist ..18 hours ago
-
SCCI demands end to load shedding19 hours ago
-
PSDP 2024-25: Govt releases Rs664.621 bln development funds in nine months19 hours ago
-
Food imports reduced 2.74 percent in 09 month of FY2024-2520 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES23 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 202524 hours ago