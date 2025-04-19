Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 19 April 2025

Arslan Farid Published April 19, 2025 | 08:55 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2025

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 19 April 2025 is 360,300 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 308,900. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 19 April 2025 is 360,300 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 308,900.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 330,245 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 283,156.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 360,300 Rs 330,245
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 308,900 Rs 283,156
Per Gram Gold Rs 30,890 Rs 28,316

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2025

25 minutes ago
 Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husba ..

Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husband on Eid

11 hours ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings beat Quetta Gladiators by 56 ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings beat Quetta Gladiators by 56 runs

11 hours ago
 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s a ..

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s all matches to be played at neu ..

14 hours ago
 Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

14 hours ago
 LHC bans media interviews of detainees in Punjab p ..

LHC bans media interviews of detainees in Punjab police stations

14 hours ago
PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

14 hours ago
 Arshad Chaiwala given time on plea against NADRA f ..

Arshad Chaiwala given time on plea against NADRA for blocking his ID

18 hours ago
 Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida ..

Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University

18 hours ago
 Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid risin ..

Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend

18 hours ago
 PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-e ..

PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election

20 hours ago
 Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration ..

Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Business