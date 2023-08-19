Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 19 August 2023

Arslan Farid Published August 19, 2023 | 08:30 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2023

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 19 August 2023 is 225,800 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 193,590. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 19 August 2023 is 225,800 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 193,590.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 206,967 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 177,456.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2023 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 225,800 Rs 206,967
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 193,590 Rs 177,456
Per Gram Gold Rs 19,359 Rs 17,746

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador to Indonesia meets President of Eas ..

UAE Ambassador to Indonesia meets President of East Timor

9 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality assigns integrated rescue crew ..

Dubai Municipality assigns integrated rescue crew across emirate beaches

10 hours ago
 UAE President, Prime Minister of Ethiopia witness ..

UAE President, Prime Minister of Ethiopia witness signing of bilateral MoUs, agr ..

10 hours ago
 UAE President attends inauguration of Water and En ..

UAE President attends inauguration of Water and Energy Exhibition during Ethiopi ..

10 hours ago
 Emirati companies operating in Ethiopia are enrich ..

Emirati companies operating in Ethiopia are enriching bilateral relations: Humai ..

10 hours ago
 UAE a renewed source of inspiration in providing g ..

UAE a renewed source of inspiration in providing global charitable and humanitar ..

11 hours ago
UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations and efforts in susta ..

UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations and efforts in sustainability and facing climate c ..

11 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates&#039; Adam Yates takes podium at ..

UAE Team Emirates&#039; Adam Yates takes podium at Vuelta Burgos in Spain

12 hours ago
 Cricket wave to hit United States with US Masters ..

Cricket wave to hit United States with US Masters T10

13 hours ago
 U.S. Consul General calls on Chairman Management C ..

U.S. Consul General calls on Chairman Management Committee Zaka Ashraf in Lahore

13 hours ago
 2nd edition of Liwa Date Festival and Auction to s ..

2nd edition of Liwa Date Festival and Auction to start on September 21

14 hours ago
 Justice Shah wants full court hearing on plea agai ..

Justice Shah wants full court hearing on plea against NAB amendments

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business