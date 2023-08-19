Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2023

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 19 August 2023 is 225,800 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 193,590. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 19 August 2023 is 225,800 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 193,590.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 206,967 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 177,456.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2023 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 225,800 Rs 206,967 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 193,590 Rs 177,456 Per Gram Gold Rs 19,359 Rs 17,746

