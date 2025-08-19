Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 19 August 2025
Arslan Farid Published August 19, 2025 | 08:56 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 19 August 2025 is 360,600 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 309,160. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 19 August 2025 is 360,600 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 309,160.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 330,524 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 283,395.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 360,600
|Rs 330,524
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 309,160
|Rs 283,395
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 30,916
|Rs 28,340
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2025
UAE an inspiring model in improving government performance: Arab Investors Union
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shuts schools in hilly districts amid bad weather, flood thre ..
Model, photographer booked over charges of Wazir Khan Mosque photoshoot
NDMA issues travel advisory as landslides cut off northern routes
NA body on commerce advocates district Chambers for business facilitation
Two suspects held for sexual assault, harassment cases in Lahore
King of Jordan rejects Israeli statements on ‘Greater Israel’ vision
Hamas accepts Egyptian-Qatari proposal for Gaza ceasefire
Egyptian actor Taimour drowns while saving son from sea waves
PML-N nominates Rana Sanaullah for Senate seat
Meeting of the special committee on Gender Mainstreaming held
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 202525 minutes ago
-
NA body on commerce advocates district Chambers for business facilitation10 hours ago
-
Capital market development key to sustainable economic growth: SBP Governor11 hours ago
-
WASA officials directed to immediate repair pumping machinery11 hours ago
-
Dr. Asif Mehmood Jah’s Book “Mohtasib Key Diary” launched at ICCI13 hours ago
-
Over 1m cotton bales arrival recorded at ginneries till Aug 1513 hours ago
-
Price of gold surge by Rs1,500 per tola to reach Rs 357,70013 hours ago
-
PDWP approves development schemes worth Rs. 15.765b13 hours ago
-
Swedish Ambassador, Jam Kamal discuss bilateral trade, investment opportunities13 hours ago
-
CCP approves ‘Nippon Express’ acquisition in TCS logistics13 hours ago
-
Ministerial meeting on food security and agriculture cooperation held in Tehran13 hours ago
-
PPPA pledges to contribute to economic revival13 hours ago