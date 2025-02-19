Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 19 February 2025

Arslan Farid Published February 19, 2025 | 08:38 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2025

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 19 February 2025 is 300,600 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 257,720. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 19 February 2025 is 300,600 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 257,720.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 275,529 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 236,242.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 300,600 Rs 275,529
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 257,720 Rs 236,242
Per Gram Gold Rs 25,772 Rs 23,624

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2025

42 minutes ago
 Five heavy equipment vehicles enter Gaza Strip thr ..

Five heavy equipment vehicles enter Gaza Strip through Rafah Crossing for first ..

7 hours ago
 UAE President confers First Class Medal of Indepen ..

UAE President confers First Class Medal of Independence on Ambassador of Chad

8 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Jordan on success ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Jordan on successful surgery

9 hours ago
 AMMROC secures authorization from Sikorsky as firs ..

AMMROC secures authorization from Sikorsky as first Black Hawk Blade MRO Centre ..

9 hours ago
 WAM hosts panel discussion to mark Safer Internet ..

WAM hosts panel discussion to mark Safer Internet Day in cooperation with 'Aqdar ..

9 hours ago
SCCI strengthens economic, trade partnerships with ..

SCCI strengthens economic, trade partnerships with Guatemala

9 hours ago
 Sharjah welcomes Chinese delegation to cement econ ..

Sharjah welcomes Chinese delegation to cement economic ties

9 hours ago
 UN nuclear chief to view contaminated Fukushima so ..

UN nuclear chief to view contaminated Fukushima soil

9 hours ago
 ICT admin hosts thrilling Tent Pegging competition ..

ICT admin hosts thrilling Tent Pegging competition at F-9 Park, attracts global ..

9 hours ago
 Multan Police solve blind murder case, arrest two ..

Multan Police solve blind murder case, arrest two suspects

9 hours ago
 Govt Prioritizes for increasing country’s export ..

Govt Prioritizes for increasing country’s exports up to $60 billion

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business