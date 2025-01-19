Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 19 January 2025

Arslan Farid Published January 19, 2025 | 08:47 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2025

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 19 January 2025 is 285,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 244,350. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 19 January 2025 is 285,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 244,350.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 261,235 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 223,986.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 285,000 Rs 261,235
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 244,350 Rs 223,986
Per Gram Gold Rs 24,435 Rs 22,399

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2025

33 minutes ago
 Egypt says 600 aid trucks to enter Gaza daily

Egypt says 600 aid trucks to enter Gaza daily

7 hours ago
 UN Chief urges Israel to entirely withdraw from Le ..

UN Chief urges Israel to entirely withdraw from Lebanese territory by deadline o ..

9 hours ago
 UAE model for global giving, says US orthopedic su ..

UAE model for global giving, says US orthopedic surgeon

10 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Blinken discuss bilateral stra ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Blinken discuss bilateral strategic relations over phone

10 hours ago
 Israel to release over 1,890 Palestinian prisoners ..

Israel to release over 1,890 Palestinian prisoners in first phase of Gaza ceasef ..

11 hours ago
Hamdan bin Mohammed approves results of 2024 Dubai ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves results of 2024 Dubai Government Customer and Emplo ..

13 hours ago
 Man involved in attack on Saif Ali Khan arrested

Man involved in attack on Saif Ali Khan arrested

14 hours ago
 EU welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement

EU welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement

15 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS’s Fall 2024 Graduat ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS’s Fall 2024 Graduation Ceremony

16 hours ago
 Sharjah Classic Cars Festival drives passion, inno ..

Sharjah Classic Cars Festival drives passion, innovation

16 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador meets Foreign Minister of Russia

UAE Ambassador meets Foreign Minister of Russia

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business