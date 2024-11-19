Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 19 November 2024
Arslan Farid Published November 19, 2024 | 08:41 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 19 November 2024 is 272,200 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 233,370. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 19 November 2024 is 272,200 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 233,370.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 249,496 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 213,921.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 272,200
|Rs 249,496
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 233,370
|Rs 213,921
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 23,337
|Rs 21,392
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan
King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held
Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institute, Tehran delegation
Sweden, Finland urge residents to be ready for war
Stocks, dollar hesitant as traders eye US rate outlook, Nvidia
Senegal ruling party on track to win legislative majority
Ecuador declares emergency for forest fires, water shortages
G20 host Brazil launches alliance to end 'scourge' of hunger
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan to Celebrates on Nov 21
Farooq Abdullah slams hardliner BJP for neglecting Jammu's uplift deliberately
Police handed over missing children to parents
CAS Serena Hotels Int’l squash championship kicks off
More Stories From Business
-
Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institute, Tehran delegation10 hours ago
-
Stocks, dollar hesitant as traders eye US rate outlook, Nvidia10 hours ago
-
G20 host Brazil launches alliance to end 'scourge' of hunger10 hours ago
-
Stocks, dollar hesitant as traders scale back US rate cut bets10 hours ago
-
FBR’s IREN squad seize 35 cartons of non-duty paid/counterfeit cigarettes10 hours ago
-
Gold price surges Rs 2,500 per tola11 hours ago
-
Govt urged to increase timings for restaurants11 hours ago
-
Primark, APTMA discuss possible collaboration on sustainable cotton initiatives11 hours ago
-
Belgian ambassador for enhancing investment and cooperation in Pakistan11 hours ago
-
Rana Tanveer, Ch. Shafay discuss industrial promotion11 hours ago
-
SMEDA celebrates world Women Entrepreneurship Day13 hours ago
-
Finance minister reviews progress on financing for priority sectors13 hours ago