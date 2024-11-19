Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 19 November 2024

Arslan Farid Published November 19, 2024 | 08:41 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 19 November 2024 is 272,200 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 233,370. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 19 November 2024 is 272,200 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 233,370.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 249,496 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 213,921.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 272,200 Rs 249,496
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 233,370 Rs 213,921
Per Gram Gold Rs 23,337 Rs 21,392

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of ..

PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan

9 hours ago
 King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convoca ..

King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held

10 hours ago
 Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institut ..

Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institute, Tehran delegation

10 hours ago
 Sweden, Finland urge residents to be ready for war

Sweden, Finland urge residents to be ready for war

10 hours ago
 Stocks, dollar hesitant as traders eye US rate out ..

Stocks, dollar hesitant as traders eye US rate outlook, Nvidia

10 hours ago
 Senegal ruling party on track to win legislative m ..

Senegal ruling party on track to win legislative majority

10 hours ago
Ecuador declares emergency for forest fires, water ..

Ecuador declares emergency for forest fires, water shortages

10 hours ago
 G20 host Brazil launches alliance to end 'scourge' ..

G20 host Brazil launches alliance to end 'scourge' of hunger

10 hours ago
 Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan to Celebrates on Nov 21

Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan to Celebrates on Nov 21

10 hours ago
 Farooq Abdullah slams hardliner BJP for neglecting ..

Farooq Abdullah slams hardliner BJP for neglecting Jammu's uplift deliberately

10 hours ago
 Police handed over missing children to parents

Police handed over missing children to parents

10 hours ago
 CAS Serena Hotels Int’l squash championship kick ..

CAS Serena Hotels Int’l squash championship kicks off

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business