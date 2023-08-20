Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 20 August 2023

Arslan Farid Published August 20, 2023 | 09:03 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 20 August 2023 is 227,400 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 194,960. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 20 August 2023 is 227,400 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 194,960.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 208,432 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 178,712.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2023 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 227,400 Rs 208,432
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 194,960 Rs 178,712
Per Gram Gold Rs 19,496 Rs 17,871

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Al ..

Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Almería in LaLiga

7 hours ago
 Sassui Palijo demands for holding General electio ..

Sassui Palijo demands for holding General elections on time

10 hours ago
 Female ASPs to perform duties in Jaranwala: Inspec ..

Female ASPs to perform duties in Jaranwala: Inspector General (IG) Police Punjab ..

10 hours ago
 Two active terrorists killed in Khyber district op ..

Two active terrorists killed in Khyber district operation: ISPR

10 hours ago
 NIH confirms report of monkeypox case

NIH confirms report of monkeypox case

10 hours ago
 Police claim to have recovered 9 kg hashish from a ..

Police claim to have recovered 9 kg hashish from arrested suspects

10 hours ago
Father, son die in road accident

Father, son die in road accident

10 hours ago
 Three drug peddlers held with Hashish

Three drug peddlers held with Hashish

10 hours ago
 "Ak Shaam Hyderabad Police ke naam" event held

"Ak Shaam Hyderabad Police ke naam" event held

10 hours ago
 Caretaker communications minister inspects Hazara ..

Caretaker communications minister inspects Hazara Motorway, M.1, orders maintena ..

10 hours ago
 Flood level declining at Kotri Barrage

Flood level declining at Kotri Barrage

11 hours ago
 Murtaza Solangi visits media houses, NPC

Murtaza Solangi visits media houses, NPC

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business