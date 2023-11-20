Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 20 November 2023

Arslan Farid Published November 20, 2023 | 08:42 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2023

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 20 November 2023 is 214,800 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 184,160. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 20 November 2023 is 214,800 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 184,160.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 196,885 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 168,812.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2023 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 214,800 Rs 196,885
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 184,160 Rs 168,812
Per Gram Gold Rs 18,416 Rs 16,881

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Australia lift ICC World Cup trophy after beating ..

Australia lift ICC World Cup trophy after beating India by six wickets

12 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Austr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Australia, Live Score, History, Who ..

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2023

24 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

1 day ago
 The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Avai ..

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Available for Sale in Pakistan

2 days ago
 Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

2 days ago
Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welf ..

Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welfare

2 days ago
 FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

2 days ago
 Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to cel ..

Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to celebrate your cherishable Suzuki ..

2 days ago
 Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pa ..

Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pakistan’s junior cricket team ..

2 days ago
 Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deat ..

Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deaths in Gaza

2 days ago
 NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashian ..

NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashiana Housing Scheme case

2 days ago

More Stories From Business