Arslan Farid Published October 20, 2023 | 08:57 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2023

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 20 October 2023 is 211,450 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 181,290. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 20 October 2023 is 211,450 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 181,290.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 193,817 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 166,181.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2023 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 211,450 Rs 193,817
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 181,290 Rs 166,181
Per Gram Gold Rs 18,129 Rs 16,618

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

