Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 20 September 2024

Published September 20, 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 20 September 2024 is 266,300 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 228,310. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 20 September 2024 is 266,300 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 228,310.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 244,087 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 209,283.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 266,300 Rs 244,087
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 228,310 Rs 209,283
Per Gram Gold Rs 22,831 Rs 20,928

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

