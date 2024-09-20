Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 20 September 2024
Arslan Farid Published September 20, 2024 | 08:45 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 20 September 2024 is 266,300 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 228,310. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 20 September 2024 is 266,300 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 228,310.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 244,087 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 209,283.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 266,300
|Rs 244,087
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 228,310
|Rs 209,283
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 22,831
|Rs 20,928
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024
More Stories From Business
-
Planning minister highlights importance of developing 'exemplary' governance model for ICT11 hours ago
-
Founder Group wins ICC elections for year 2024-2612 hours ago
-
Jam Kamal, US trade representative discuss bilateral trade expansion12 hours ago
-
PBS capacity building, data digitization vital for service delivery13 hours ago
-
DGTO appoints observer for PCSTSI Elections 2024-2513 hours ago
-
First-ever Data Fest on Oct 20 to unleash power of data for development14 hours ago
-
Enhancing Pak-Swiss trade ties top priority: Envoy15 hours ago
-
Ahsan sees Balochistan as country’s most prosperous province in 15-20 years15 hours ago
-
KP govt making efforts for all possible facilitation of industrialists: CM aide16 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report16 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim17 hours ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 997 more points17 hours ago