Arslan Farid Published March 21, 2024 | 08:43 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2024

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 21 March 2024 is 224,650 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 192,600. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 21 March 2024 is 224,650 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 192,600.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 205,909 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 176,549.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 224,650 Rs 205,909
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 192,600 Rs 176,549
Per Gram Gold Rs 19,260 Rs 17,655

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

More Stories From Business