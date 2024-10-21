Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 21 October 2024
Arslan Farid Published October 21, 2024 | 08:36 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 21 October 2024 is 279,300 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 239,460. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 21 October 2024 is 279,300 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 239,460.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 256,006 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 219,503.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 279,300
|Rs 256,006
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 239,460
|Rs 219,503
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 23,946
|Rs 21,950
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024
Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..
Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day
Football: English Premier League results
Tennis: Almaty ATP results
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival
Football: English Championship results
LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues
Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October
Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..
Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistani Startups shine at Gitex Global 202413 hours ago
-
KP BOIT welcomes new Vice Chairman13 hours ago
-
SCCI demands withdrawal of 2% cess on export imposed by KP govt15 hours ago
-
Prabowo Subianto swear as eighth president of Indonesia16 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 202424 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 20241 day ago
-
LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues1 day ago
-
Ahsan chairs meeting for humanitarian relief to Gaza, Lebanon1 day ago
-
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan secures 2nd position in pistol shooting1 day ago
-
FTT praises govt crackdown on tax evaders; calls for action against illicit tobacco trade1 day ago
-
Air Blue flight safely landed in Karachi after bird strike incident2 days ago
-
Gold prices surge to record high in Pakistan2 days ago