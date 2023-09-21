Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 21 September 2023

Arslan Farid Published September 21, 2023 | 09:04 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2023

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 21 September 2023 is 217,900 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 186,820. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 21 September 2023 is 217,900 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 186,820.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 199,729 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 171,250.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2023 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 217,900 Rs 199,729
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 186,820 Rs 171,250
Per Gram Gold Rs 18,682 Rs 17,125

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Led by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, the ..

Led by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, the UAE delegation continues its ..

7 hours ago
 Yahsat increases interim cash dividends to AED201 ..

Yahsat increases interim cash dividends to AED201 million for H1-23

9 hours ago
 Commerce minister, fertilizer industry representat ..

Commerce minister, fertilizer industry representatives discuss to resolve challe ..

9 hours ago
 CBUAE maintains Base Rate at 5.40%

CBUAE maintains Base Rate at 5.40%

10 hours ago
 US Fed leaves rates unchanged

US Fed leaves rates unchanged

10 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed commends MBRSC for successful ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed commends MBRSC for successful completion of Sultan Al Neyadi ..

10 hours ago
Italy opens probe over Ryanair market dominance

Italy opens probe over Ryanair market dominance

9 hours ago
 Climate crisis has 'opened the gates to hell' UN c ..

Climate crisis has 'opened the gates to hell' UN chief tells summit

10 hours ago
 PML-N to contest elections with comprehensive econ ..

PML-N to contest elections with comprehensive economic plan: Ahsan Iqbal

10 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club announces extensive programme of ..

Dubai Press Club announces extensive programme of activities on the sidelines of ..

10 hours ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman urges you ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman urges youth to focus on positives in so ..

10 hours ago
 PM Kakar underscores need for shared scientific re ..

PM Kakar underscores need for shared scientific research, discovery to save huma ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business