Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 22 February 2025
Arslan Farid Published February 22, 2025 | 08:50 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 22 February 2025 is 309,300 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 265,180. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 22 February 2025 is 309,300 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 265,180.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 283,504 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 243,080.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 309,300
|Rs 283,504
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 265,180
|Rs 243,080
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 26,518
|Rs 24,308
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2025
Abu Dhabi University partners with UI GreenMetric to host 1st International Sust ..
ADSB advances mine countermeasure naval programme with next-gen 170 m-DETECTOR v ..
NCM expects UAE to be affected by extension of low pressure, surface high pressu ..
SIRA officially launches 'Tawash' system for secure gold transport
Xposure 2025 explores role of technology in modern narratives
70% of exhibition space for IDEX and NAVDEX 2027 edition already pre-booked: Spo ..
UAE's Calidus concludes successful participation in IDEX 2025
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends second day of DUBAI GAMES 2025
Mohammed bin Rashid tours the 31st edition of Dubai International Boat Show
Rabdan Academy concludes successful participation at IDEX 2025
UAE, New Zealand collaborate to advance Antarctic scientific research
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 202531 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal directs proactive measures to prevent hoarding12 hours ago
-
SECP invites public feedback on draft guidelines for Capital issue, ESOS registration12 hours ago
-
Awareness session held to commemorate FTO's 25 years of service12 hours ago
-
Moroccan ambassador visits SCCI14 hours ago
-
BMW to begin mass producing 6th-generation EV batteries in China in 202615 hours ago
-
Focus on pharmaceutical sector can enhance exports from Pakistan: UBG15 hours ago
-
Dengue may rise if tangible steps not taken immediately: experts15 hours ago
-
SBP delegation visits PITB to explore Punjab’s digital transformation initiatives15 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 938 points16 hours ago
-
China unveils measures to improve government financing guaranty16 hours ago
-
Gold price decrease by Rs.2,000 per tola to Rs.307,00016 hours ago