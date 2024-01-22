Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 22 January 2024
Arslan Farid Published January 22, 2024 | 08:47 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 22 January 2024 is 220,800 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 189,300. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 22 January 2024 is 220,800 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 189,300.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 202,381 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 173,524.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 220,800
|Rs 202,381
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 189,300
|Rs 173,524
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 18,930
|Rs 17,352
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life
Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024
Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!
PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London
Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources
Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources
America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity
More Stories From Business
-
Amendment in Biosafety rules aimed to align with International standards: Spokesman13 hours ago
-
UAF VC concerned at reduction in citrus exports13 hours ago
-
PIDE to unveil its ‘Reform Manifesto’ for Socio -Economic transformation of country16 hours ago
-
PFC plans for global presence of Pakistani furniture19 hours ago
-
Malik Iftkhar urges people to buy 'Made in Pakistan' products19 hours ago
-
'Strong manufacturing industry enhances country's position in global supply chains'20 hours ago
-
China's Chongqing targets around 6 pct GDP growth in 202421 hours ago
-
Beijing to boost its int'l consumption center city status21 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 202424 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 20241 day ago
-
ArcelorMittal wants 'amicable' deal on Italy steelworks1 day ago
-
Rwanda business delegation visits Lahore Chamber2 days ago