Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 22 November 2024
Arslan Farid Published November 22, 2024 | 08:53 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 22 November 2024 is 281,400 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 241,260. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 22 November 2024 is 281,400 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 241,260.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 257,931 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 221,153.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 281,400
|Rs 257,931
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 241,260
|Rs 221,153
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 24,126
|Rs 22,115
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II
Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire
Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC
Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest
US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud
Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan unveils, National Intellectual Property Strategy11 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal for urgent action on commercialization of New Gwadar International Airport13 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal for urgent action on commercialization of New Gwadar International Airport13 hours ago
-
Govt of Japan, UNDP Join hand for empowering youth in KP13 hours ago
-
Cultivation of soybean to help slash import bill by Rs.1bn13 hours ago
-
PCJCCI stresses establishing 'Digital Silk Road'13 hours ago
-
Punjab Revenue Authority integrates e-IMS with PoS14 hours ago
-
CM’s weekly health camp at P&D Board14 hours ago
-
P&D Board launches innovative Multi-Sectoral Nutrition Strategy15 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Oman discuss collaboration in IT, telecom sectors15 hours ago
-
LCCI, ANF organise seminar on 'Guidelines for Precursor Control'15 hours ago
-
Cutlery exports increase 14.41% to $21.386 mln in four months16 hours ago