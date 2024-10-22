Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 22 October 2024

Arslan Farid Published October 22, 2024 | 08:36 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 22 October 2024 is 279,300 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 239,460. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 22 October 2024 is 279,300 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 239,460.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 256,006 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 219,503.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 279,300 Rs 256,006
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 239,460 Rs 219,503
Per Gram Gold Rs 23,946 Rs 21,950

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, presen ..

CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..

12 hours ago
 Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

13 hours ago
 IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI f ..

IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI focal person

13 hours ago
 Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special ..

Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special funding

13 hours ago
 Country director ADB calls on minister for Plannin ..

Country director ADB calls on minister for Planning

12 hours ago
 IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY ..

IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY 2024-25

13 hours ago
11 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered

11 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered

13 hours ago
 AJK PM lays foundation stone of Asia's longest Mi ..

AJK PM lays foundation stone of Asia's longest Mirpur-Islamgarh bridge

13 hours ago
 ICM, SU, SBP host Islamic Finance Sessions for fac ..

ICM, SU, SBP host Islamic Finance Sessions for faculty and students

12 hours ago
 Court issues notice on Bushra Bibi's daughters’ ..

Court issues notice on Bushra Bibi's daughters’ meeting request, sought report ..

13 hours ago
 CDA vows to fast-track sector development in Islam ..

CDA vows to fast-track sector development in Islamabad

13 hours ago
 Farewell ceremony honors outgoing inspector Akhtar ..

Farewell ceremony honors outgoing inspector Akhtar Ali

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business