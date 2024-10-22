Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 22 October 2024
Arslan Farid Published October 22, 2024 | 08:36 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 22 October 2024 is 279,300 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 239,460. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 22 October 2024 is 279,300 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 239,460.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 256,006 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 219,503.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 279,300
|Rs 256,006
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 239,460
|Rs 219,503
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 23,946
|Rs 21,950
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..
Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable
IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI focal person
Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special funding
Country director ADB calls on minister for Planning
IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY 2024-25
11 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered
AJK PM lays foundation stone of Asia's longest Mirpur-Islamgarh bridge
ICM, SU, SBP host Islamic Finance Sessions for faculty and students
Court issues notice on Bushra Bibi's daughters’ meeting request, sought report ..
CDA vows to fast-track sector development in Islamabad
Farewell ceremony honors outgoing inspector Akhtar Ali
More Stories From Business
-
Country director ADB calls on minister for Planning12 hours ago
-
IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY 2024-2513 hours ago
-
ICM, SU, SBP host Islamic Finance Sessions for faculty and students12 hours ago
-
KP govt introduces DDAC Amendment Bill in PA13 hours ago
-
'Textile & Leather Exhibition' Texpo 2024 to commence from Oct 2313 hours ago
-
Pakistan's meat exports to China hit $3.3 million from January-Sept 202414 hours ago
-
Huawei in partnership NIBAF completes training for SBP employees14 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 807 points16 hours ago
-
Ahsan hopes Pakistan economy volume to reach $3 trillion in 23 years12 hours ago
-
Stock markets mostly fall, oil jumps as China cuts rates12 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.500 per tola17 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 07 paisa against dollar12 hours ago