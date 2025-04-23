Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 23 April 2025

Published April 23, 2025

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 23 April 2025 is 390,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 334,370. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 23 April 2025 is 390,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 334,370.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 357,476 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 306,504.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 390,000 Rs 357,476
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 334,370 Rs 306,504
Per Gram Gold Rs 33,437 Rs 30,650

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025

More Stories From Business