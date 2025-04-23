Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 23 April 2025
Arslan Farid Published April 23, 2025 | 08:43 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 23 April 2025 is 390,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 334,370. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 23 April 2025 is 390,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 334,370.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 357,476 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 306,504.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 390,000
|Rs 357,476
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 334,370
|Rs 306,504
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 33,437
|Rs 30,650
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025
New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner
Twelve children and teens drown in I.Coast boat capsize
Suspect killed in shootout with police in Attock
Measles claims life of one more child in Husri
Over 100,000 children vaccinated on 2nd day of polio drive
Gold hits record, stocks diverge as Trump fuels Fed fears
Gaza's hunger crisis worsens as Israeli blockade of all aid stretches into 50th ..
All out efforts being made to strengthen democratic system: Minister of State fo ..
Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrest street crime suspect
Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan felicitates Zimbabwe's 45th Indepe ..
Table of IMF economic growth forecasts
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 202538 minutes ago
-
Gold hits record, stocks diverge as Trump fuels Fed fears10 hours ago
-
Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan felicitates Zimbabwe's 45th Independence Day Celebrati ..10 hours ago
-
Abul Hasan congratulates newly elected body of BUJ, QPC10 hours ago
-
Finance Department economize Rs 370 mln during budget preparation10 hours ago
-
The use of mobile phone banking apps on rise in Pakistan10 hours ago
-
Rwandan embassy inaugurated in Islamabad; a milestone in strengthening bilateral relations between t ..10 hours ago
-
CCP approves merger of Junaid Jamshed and U&I garments11 hours ago
-
DISCOs Support Units meeting held11 hours ago
-
SECP enhances Quasi-Judicial framework11 hours ago
-
Gold hits record as Trump fuels Fed fears, Wall Street rebounds11 hours ago
-
Workshop on climate-resilient urban development held12 hours ago