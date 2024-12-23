Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 23 December 2024

Arslan Farid Published December 23, 2024 | 08:41 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 December 2024

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 23 December 2024 is 281,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 240,920. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 23 December 2024 is 281,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 240,920.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 257,568 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 220,842.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 281,000 Rs 257,568
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 240,920 Rs 220,842
Per Gram Gold Rs 24,092 Rs 22,084

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 December 2024

39 minutes ago
 Unstable weather conditions expected across UAE un ..

Unstable weather conditions expected across UAE until Thursday

8 hours ago
 Iraq, Oman Sign two MoUs to strengthen cooperation

Iraq, Oman Sign two MoUs to strengthen cooperation

10 hours ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah sets record with 80 exhibition ..

Expo Centre Sharjah sets record with 80 exhibitions, 3 million visitors in 2024

11 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves formation of Board of ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves formation of Board of Directors of ‘Young Arab Le ..

12 hours ago
 IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 launch on February 17 under U ..

IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 launch on February 17 under UAE President's patronage

12 hours ago
Emir of Kuwait, Indian PM discuss latest regional, ..

Emir of Kuwait, Indian PM discuss latest regional, international developments

13 hours ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit shortlists 10 candidate ..

1 Billion Followers Summit shortlists 10 candidates for its largest, most valuab ..

14 hours ago
 Ajman Tourism unveils two Emirati-crafted tourism ..

Ajman Tourism unveils two Emirati-crafted tourism experiences

15 hours ago
 'Economic Content Creators’ programme caps first ..

'Economic Content Creators’ programme caps first week

15 hours ago
 UAE, Belarus Presidents discuss bilateral relation ..

UAE, Belarus Presidents discuss bilateral relations

15 hours ago
 Sharjah Department of Human Resources announces Ne ..

Sharjah Department of Human Resources announces New Year's holiday

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business